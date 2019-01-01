Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Tshwane giants are edging closer to log leaders Bidvest Wits, who dropped two points last weekend, and a win over Highlands Park will spur them on

Mamelodi Sundowns head into their 15th match of the campaign still unbeaten in the league, and a tricky encounter awaits them in Tembisa.

They will come up against Highlands Park, who have done fairly well since their return to the PSL.

Pitso Mosimane will aim to build on their win over Wydad Casablanca as they aim to move above Orlando Pirates, who face Baroka in the other match of the day.

Sundowns know that they will have to turn the games in hands into the points if they are to stand a chance to defend their PSL title.

Highlands Park on the other, are not so worried about winning the league but breaking into the top eight bracket.

They sit in the ninth position on the PSL log after having won four matches and drawing a whopping 10 - this is what coach Owen Da Gama would want to improve on going forward.

Game Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Tuesday, January 22 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS7. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS7

Mosimane may have a few injury concerns to deal with going into the clash against Highlands Park.

Squads & Team News

However, he still has the quality in his squad in order to win the match and remain in contention for the league title.

Denis Onyango, Sibusiso Vilakazi are among those who will miss the trip to Tembisa due to injury, while Toni Silva has left the club after just six months at Chloorkop.

George Lebese is also on his way out, but for Mosimane, having the likes of Jeremy Brockie, Lebohang Maboe, as well as Themba Zwane, is what a blessing.

There's also Gaston Sirino, who continues to shine whenever he's given an opportunity to play.

Sundowns though must work on their defence to make sure that they concede fewer goals. In previous matches, Mosimane changed the centre-back pairings with Mosa Lebusa, Ricardo Nascimento and Rivaldo Coetzee all featuring.

Potential Sundowns XI : Mweene, Morena, Langerman, Coetzee, Nascimento, Kekana, Mabunda, Sirino, Maboe, Zwane, Brockie.

Highlands Park, on the other hand, have not reported any injury concerns from their camp.

They will bank on certain players who have been head and shoulders above the rest in order to topple the Brazilians.

Mothobi Mvala is one player whom Da Gama will want to use effectively to give Sundowns a good run for their money.

Mvala has already scored seven league goals this season, more than double of what all Sundowns strikers have scored thus far.

There is also Tendai Ndoro, who hasn't really hit the ground running since joining the club despite featuring heavily since the start of the year.

Potential Highlands Park XI: Heugh, Sibande, Williams, Mokoena, Msimango, Ryan, Mbatha, Mahlangu, Shalulile, Ndoro, Mvala.

Match Preview

Highlands Park have already made headlines this season after denying both Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates victories at the start of the term.

They also held Sundowns in the first round of matches, but their inability to win as many matches as possible, especially because they have managed just a single win and drawn four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Article continues below

Sundowns, on the other hand, lost just one of their last five games in all competitions, which simply gives them the edge going into the encounter.

In addition, it's also worth noting that Highlands Park have not beaten Sundowns in topflight football in four matches.

Sundowns won three of the four matches in all competitions played between whilst drawing just once - the draw which came in August 2018.