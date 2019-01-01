Highlands Park unveil former Sundowns goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni and five others

The Lions of the North have been busy in the transfer market as they prepare for the 2019/20 season

bolstered their squad with six new signings, which include former goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni.

The Lions of the North held an awards ceremony on Tuesday night, where they also unveiled their new players such as Rodney Ramagalela, Makhehleni Makhaula and Marks Munyai.

Ngobeni spent the past season with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions but failed to challenge regular goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene.

The former keeper has been linked with a move away from Chloorkop throughout the 2018/19 campaign but has finally joined Owen Da Gama’s men.

With Ea Lla Koto having been relegated to the National First Division (NFD), the Tembisa-based side has also snapped up industrious midfielder Makhaula.

The former NFD champions also lured former defender Limbikani Mzava, as he hopes to command a regular spot under the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach.

Another player joining from the Durban-based club is utility player Wayde Jooste, who was also unveiled.

Coming to the accolades, striker Mothobi Mvala clinched the Player of the Season and Top Goalscorer Awards, while midfielder Luckyboy Mokoena was voted Player’s Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, former Platinum Stars and Brazilians winger Lindokuhle Mbatha was handed the Chairman’s Award.