Highlands Park set to resume training amid lockdown

If their plans materialise, the Lions of the North would be the first PSL club to reconvene for training

Highlands players are set to make a return to training on May 5 as they emphasised they will be following strict guidelines of the government-imposed national lockdown in their group workouts.

The Tembisa-based outfit would become the first Premier Soccer League ( ) club to reassemble working out on the pitch if their plans go ahead.

With having relaxed some lockdown measures including allowing athletes to train, director Sinky Mnisi said the government’s decision came “as a relief.”

While some clubs and lately , as well as West Ham (in ), resumed isolated training of five players per session, Highlands Park will work out in two shifts of 20 each per day.

“Sponsors were complaining that they are paying us while the players are sitting at home doing nothing. We’ve discussed our decision with all the sponsors that we are going back to training. The technical team and the players have been informed of our decision,” Mnisi was quoted as saying by Sun Sport.

“We will report back for camp on May 5. The technical team will work with a group of 20 players in the morning and another group of 20 players in the afternoon.

“We will adhere to all the safety measures and provide sanitisers for everyone on duty. We want to get the ball rolling again and the President’s announcement came as a relief for us.”

It is not yet clear if authorities will scrutinise Highlands Park’s plans of 20 players moving around the pitch without compromising physical distancing as per lockdown regulations.

Only Chinese clubs are having full training sessions in complete groups with regular testing for the coronavirus among other strict safety measures.

The training Bundesliga teams are doing ball work without contact or sharing of water bottles, while players arrive at the grounds already clad in training kit.