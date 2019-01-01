Transfers
Highlands Park secure services of Polokwane City hitman Rodney Ramagalela

The Lions of the North have confirmed the signing of the 30-year-old marksman as they prepare for next season

Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Highlands Park  has signed Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela.

The Lions of the North announced that the former Mamelodi Sundowns hitman will join the club at the end of the current season after signing a pre-contract.

“Highlands Park has signed Rodney Ramagalela on a pre-contract! The former Black Leopards, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows FC and current Polokwane City goal poacher, will be joining the team at the beginning of next season,” a club statement read.

Ramagalela has been touted as a perfect partner for Tendai Ndoro by Highlands coach Owen Da Gama.

On the other hand, Highlands club director Sinky Mnisi stated that he is pleased to have snapped up the hard-running forward.

"At least we are signing quality players,” said Mnisi.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United winger Mandla Masango is currently on trial at the Gauteng-based side.

Masango, who is a free agent, can sign anytime should he impress Da Gama and his technical with the current PSL transfer window set to close on Thursday.

 

