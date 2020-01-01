Highlands Park sale to TS Galaxy signed and sealed - Sukazi

The Lions of the North appear to have finally agreed to sell their PSL status to the Rockets ahead of the 2020-21 season

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi believes he has successfully purchased the status of .

This is despite the deal reportedly hitting a snag on Monday.

According to Sukazi, the deal is done and dusted and the only factor left is for the PSL executive committee to ratify it.

More teams

"This is a big achievement for me and the millions of SA Football fans who want something different in our local football, those who want fresh and new ideas," Sukazi told SA FM.

"The deal is done, it's signed and sealed. I know there was a tweet yesterday that the deal is off. But some people are sensational and like to create confusion and stories without checking the facts. The PSL letter is clear, they will approve the deal. We can start celebrating."

Sukazi said the deal states TS Galaxy is responsible for the players that are still contracted to Highlands Park, discussing the future of Tapuwa Kapini too.

He added other players such as Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Bevan Fransman could remain with the club.

"The rules say we are responsible for the players of Highlands Park who still have contracts but we can make any decision on players whose contracts are ending like Kapini who's 36. I have young keepers at TS Galaxy who have contracts," he revealed.

"For example, Yeye is out of contract but the technical team likes him. The same goes for Bevan Fransman. We might keep these two players. The technical team makes this decision.

Sukazi further revealed Dan Malesela will head the technical team in what will be his second stint with the club while Mabhuti Khenyeza will remain with the club and is expected to be the MDC team coach.

Article continues below

"The coach is Dan Malesela, assisted by Essau Mtsweni. Ashley Makhanya is Head of the Youth. Mabhudi Khenyeza also stays and has a big role to play," he said.

Moreover, the former football agent revealed he bought the club on his own without the assistance of anyone for around R60 million.

"It's not true that there is a consortium behind this deal. The going rate of a PSL status is around R60m and to say I needed some assistance is disrespect. The Galaxy status has now been sold to Lunga Ncwana who previously sold me Cape Town All Stars. It's going back to Cape Town," concluded Sukazi.