Highlands Park fear 'unbelievable offer' to sell their PSL franchise may unsettle players

The Lions of the North have admitted that they have been enticed to consider an unplanned offer to dispose of their top-flight league status

have confirmed that an “unbelievable offer” has been tabled for the acquisition of their Premier Soccer League franchise and would give it a serious thought if it is “deliverable.”

Tim Sukazi, the owner of GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy, had been rumoured to be behind the push to buy Highlands Park but he has since denied interest in the team.

Highlands Park co-chairman Larry Brookstone says the club is not up for sale but they might be lured to consider an irresistible offer.

“First of all Highlands Park is not up for sale. We had an unsolicited offer on the club‚” said Brookstone as per Sowetan Live.

“And the offer we’ll consider if it’s deliverable. I think everybody in the world‚ if the offer is too good to believe‚ they’ll take it. If the guy can deliver this kind of money then‚ yes‚ we would consider it.”

Brookstone emphasised the magnitude of the offer but appeared to be questioning the feasibility of the amount of money involved.

He, however, admitted to concerns that news of a possible sale of the club could unsettle their players.

“This discussion ... I’m regretting that we even listened to this unsolicited offer‚ quite frankly‚ because there is this speculation and it unsettles my players and everyone around me," Brookstone said.

“It’s not concrete. The offer is unbelievable. If they can deliver it then we will consider it. I’ve got a house on Linksfield Ridge I’ve lived in for 32 years‚ and I can tell you if someone came with this sort of offer on my home I would also consider that.

“I’ll tell you that in a weeks’ time if you hear that I’ve sold the club‚ know for sure that a guy delivered on an unbelievable promise.

“Business is marginally down on very high turnover‚ dealing with public companies and massive corporations who are not affected by the [Covid-19] situation.”

Placed eighth on the standings, Highlands Park are almost assured of top-flight league football next season.