Highlands Park coach Da Gama wants linesman to be jailed after Orlando Pirates defeat

The Lions of the North boss is not happy with refereeing standards and becomes the latest PSL coach to criticise match officials

coach Owen Da Gama has launched a scathing attack aimed at one of the assistant referees for not flagging offside to ’ goal in his side's 1-0 Premier Soccer League ( ) loss on Tuesday.

Tshegofatso Mabasa grabbed a late winner to condemn Highlands Park to defeat but Da Gama is convinced the goal was scored from an offside position and should not have stood.

An infuriated Da Gama feels the linesman who failed to spot the offside should be sent to jail for what he feels was a transgression that could be to the detriment of South African football.

“We coaches get criticised a lot when officials make mistakes, from a little bit that I saw and I know, we've captured it, the guy [Mabasa] was offside, three meters offside! The very same linesman on the far end, Orlando Pirates headed the ball and he blew an offside for us,” Da Gama told SuperSport TV as per Sport24.

“Three meters off! Look at it! So it is very painful to lose for this, if this is going to continue in this country, our football is not going to go far.

"Not to take anything away from Pirates, they played very well, they created opportunities, they are a fantastic team but that? Somebody must go to jail for that! That is wrong! You can't do such things!

"I’m sorry we had to lose in this fashion, we'll take it on a jaw once more, I thought the referee and the [other] linesman were superb but the linesman on the far end, I think we need to look into this.”

Da Gama becomes the latest coach to cry about the quality of officiating in the PSL in recent weeks after ’s Benni McCarthy, Zlatko Krmpotic of as well as boss Pitso Misimane, who has been the most vocal.