Highlands Park coach Da Gama rallying behind Shalulile for PSL top scorer award

The Lions of the North manager doesn’t mince his words when it comes to his talisman’s quality

coach Owen Da Gama has expressed delight after striker Peter Shaluile managed to net his 14th Premier Soccer League ( ) goal on Saturday.

The Lion of the North talisman is now equal with his counterpart, Gabadinho Mhango, and Da Gama wants to see the Namibian walking away with the top goalscorer award.

“I’m so happy for him, I’m really happy for him for getting his 14th goal,” Da Gama said after the match.

“I hope he gets two or three more goals just to cement that situation [golden boot] because he deserves it.

“The team will keep on fighting. We live to fight another day.”

Shalulile found the back of the net against whom they faced at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in their 1-1 draw.

As some of the PSL strikers are struggling to continue with their rich vein of form they displayed before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the 27-year-old has hit the ground running.

The former National First Division (NFD) campaigner also scored against and the latest strike against Rise and Shine has boosted his ambitions to win the coveted accolade.

Meanwhile, Da Gama has always insisted that the Brave Warriors international is the best finisher in the South African top-flight by far and hopes he will score more goals to clinch the award.

The Tembisa-based club has a week to fully prepare for the clash against the Team of Choice as they sit eighth on the table with 34 points from 27 games so far.

In addition, Shalulile has been reportedly linked with a move away from the Lions of the North with PSL giants such as Sundowns, , and the Buccaneers reportedly keen to land his signature.

However, the former Bafana Bafana manager has recently revealed interest from an unnamed Egyptian club, and the number and status of the clubs vying for his signature are expected to rise should he eventually manage to win the top scorer award.