Highlands Park co-director Mnisi vows to fight the club’s sale to TS Galaxy

The Lions of the North boss is against the club’s sale to the Rockets saying he will fight it

In the wake of reports has been sold to TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi, co-director Sinky Mnisi has lashed out at fellow directors as he suggests it is betrayal.

The Lions of the North boss says if the likes of Brad Kaftel wanted to buy him out of the club, they should do it according to the law.

Highlands have been making headlines in the past few months as they have been reportedly sold to the former Nedbank Cup champions, but Mnisi wants to challenge the club’s sale.

“I’m not asking for impossible information. [What] I’ve requested will determine my next step. But I’m prepared for the challenge,” Mnisi told City Press print edition.

“I’ve toiled for this team for six years, only to be treated like this. Once I’ve satisfied myself that all those conditions have been met, I can’t allow the deal to go through.

“It makes me feel as if they didn’t want me to own the club. If they want to buy me out because they think I’m the problematic one, they must come up with an offer that’s respectable and that I deserve, not try to cheat me.

“The solution is for them to swallow their pride and respect the fact that I’m a shareholder, minority or not, talk to me and cordial separation rather than a messy one, but they are making things difficult for themselves by undermining me.”

In addition, coach Owen Da Gama confirmed the club has been sold and that he was due to meet management to discuss his future and Mnisi says he won’t allow the sale to go ahead.

"They started looking for buyers back in January and I have proof to that effect. And they should refrain from mentioning that I’m a minority shareholder. I’m also protected,” he added.

“In a boxing ring, when there are two boxers there must be a knockout and winner. I don’t want to use my uppercuts. I’m still jabbing. If they don’t believe that, they’ll see it. This isn’t a threat.”

The Lions of the North have done well under the former Bafana Bafana boss as they reached the top eight last season.

Despite losing the MTN8 final to SuperSport United at the beginning of the season, the Tembisa-based club has secured a ninth finish this term.