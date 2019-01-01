Highlands Park chasing Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela

The PSL returnees are courting the experienced Rise and Shine striker and will hope to land him by the end of the month

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama says they are keeping Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela in their sights as they need a striker to compliment Tendai Ndoro.

The Lions of the North boss says ‘Rama-G’ has been on their wish list as they hope to boost their attacking options upfront in the current transfer window.

“Rodney Ramagalela is on top of my list. He is experienced upfront, and I think he will bring more out of (Tendai) Ndoro because at the moment, we are playing with one striker. I think with his experience, he can certainly help us,” Da Gama told Independent Media.

With the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker being sidelined at Rise and Shine and reports suggesting that he failed to extend his stay in Polokwane, the PSL returnees have a chance to land the tricky forward.

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach says he cannot confirm if they will sign the former Black Leopards hitman during the current transfer window.

“I think it looks more likely, but I don’t know what is happening. I’ve just heard that he has been suspended. I don’t know what’s going on there. Certainly if we can’t have him now, hopefully we can hang in and have him in June," he continued.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether we get him or not, but certainly, I am very interested in a player like him,” Da Gama added.

“Sometimes you can’t get what you want. If we can get him now, it will be a bonus, but if we can’t, then we will wait for the June window period," he concluded.

Article continues below

The Lions of the North’ coach was speaking after their win over AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup as they reached the Last 16 on Friday, but will face stiff competition for the striker’s services.

Although the Tembisa-based club has reportedly beaten SuperSport United for the striker’s signature, Orlando Pirates are also said to be chasing the lanky forward.

A quick glance at the 30-year-old’s statistics in the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign, Ramagalela has played in 15 PSL games and netted two goals as well as provided three assists so far.