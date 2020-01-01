Highlands Park assure players there will be no salary cuts

As most PSL clubs are starting to feel the financial bite brought by Covid-19, the Lions of the North will not be taking drastic fiscal measures

have assured their players they will not be affected by wage cuts, as striker Tendai Ndoro declares his willingness to forgo four months’ salary to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

With announcing that they will be cutting their players’ salaries while Cape Towns City intend to follow the same route, Highlands Park are adopting a different approach.

The Lions of the North director Sinky Mnisi said they will engage their stakeholders in finding ways to adjust to the harsh economic climate and avoid radical action regarding paying their players.

“We’ve been in discussions with the , UIF and our sponsors to make sure that [wage cuts] do not happen,” said Mnisi as per Daily Sun.

“We’re in the process to discuss payment issues and want to assure our players they’ll be paid accordingly.

"The bottom line is we want to go back to work with happy players and can’t afford to have players who are stressing over what their families will eat.”

Highlands Park have already decided to reassemble for training starting on May 5, as Mnisi said their sponsors raised concerns that finances are being poured into the club for inactivity.

While the club say they will not be tampering with players’ wages, striker Ndoro does not have a problem going for four months without a salary as long that money is channelled towards the fight against coronavirus.

“I don’t mind if Highlands Park can go [for] four months without paying my salary, as long they use that money to help on Covid-19,” Ndoro wrote on social media.