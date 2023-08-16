High drama in Polokwane as Moroka Swallows finally win, Sekhukhune United feel robbed in PSL tie

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at Peter Mokaba Stadium as Moroka Swallows needed a stoppage time goal to edge Sekhukhune United 2-1 in a PSL match.

Sekhukhune hosted Swallows in a PSL match

Swallows won 2-1 in a match of high drama

It was a controversial end to the match

WHAT HAPPENED? It took 16 minutes for the first goal of the match to come when Lindokuhle Mthali thrust the Dube Birds ahead from a Kagiso Malinga assist after some commendable high press by the visitors.

But the hosts replied 10 minutes later via Chubuike Ohizu and the two sides then started struggling to break each other.

As the contest appeared to be headed for a draw, Swallows were awarded a goal under controversial circumstances.

Deep into stoppage time, Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangare was seemingly pushed by Gabadinho Mhango across the goal line while holding the ball.

In post-match interviews, Sekhukhune midfielder Jammie Webber and coach Brandon Truter felt it was an illegitimate goal while Steve Komphela said he "felt sorry" for his opponents.

Missing suspended central midfielder Andile Jali, Swallows were far from a side that gave Mamelodi Sundowns some stiff resistance with 10 men in the MTN8 semifinals.

Pogiso Mahlangu had thought he had grabbed the winner for Babina Noko on 55 minutes but his goal was ruled out as having been scored from an offside position.

ALL EYES ON: There has been much attention on Swallows coach Komphela to see if he can turn things around in Soweto.

After he left Mamelodi Sundowns to join Swallows in early July, Komphela has been tipped to use his experience and help Swallows compete for trophies.

But he finally managed to guide Maswaiswai to their first victory in four games across all competitions, although under controversial circumstances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Sekhukhune succumbed to a potentially morale-sapping 5-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals last weekend, they did not let the humiliation weigh them down.

Although they could not collect maximum points, Truter's side managed to assert themselves.

As for Swallows, they have four points from three PSL matches after recording their first victory of the season and would be happy the referee's decision went their way.

WHAT NEXT? Sekhukhune and Swallows will both have a free weekend and will return next week with Babina Noko visiting Cape Town City on Wednesday while the Birds remain in Soweto for a derby showdown with Orlando Pirates a day earlier.