'He's learnt the hard way' - Solskjaer welcomes FA investigation into Cavani Instagram post

The Football Association is seeking an explanation from the Uruguayan after a controversial social media post following the 3-2 win over Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed both Edinson Cavani and the Football Association as the governing body looks into the 'Gracias n******' Instagram post that was sent from the striker's account.

Cavani apologised for any offence caused after he replied to a friend’s congratulatory message on his Instagram story, with him later deleting the post after he was made aware of how the wording could be interpreted in the UK.

The FA has asked the Uruguayan for his observations and Solskjaer has backed both the governing body and his player over the incident.

The Norwegian told reporters: "We’ve communicated with Edinson and he’s deeply sorry for the mistake he made. There was no malicious intent at all, it was just an affectionate greeting to a friend of his.

"We explained to him and he’s been asked by the FA to explain so of course he will cooperate with them and we will support him. It’s one of those unfortunate situations. He's just come into the country, in it’s used in a different way than what we have here.

"We will support him but we support the FA too. It’s important that the FA has asked him to explain and it’s out there for everyone to see because we want to be in the fight against discrimination with everyone.

"I saw Gary (Neville) said something about all players coming from different cultures should be educated and I’m sure Edinson has learnt the hard way."

The 33-year-old is in contention to face his former side on Wednesday night as they visit Old Trafford for the penultimate Group H fixture.

Solskjaer, who has an almost fully-fit squad to select from, says he has no concerns over Cavani’s mindset despite what has happened off the pitch over the last couple of days.

"Edinson is ready to play. Of course, it’s special for him to play against PSG, his old club where he is the top scorer, so that will affect him mentally.

"From knowing him I think that will give him energy and he will be ready. He is so professional, experienced and he will work on his mindset today and tomorrow to be ready for the game.

"The same goes for the FA… he’s learnt a lesson. It might affect him but he’ll have to put it to one side when the game’s on and the best players can put problems, or other thoughts, away for a while and perform when he has to."

Solskjaer’s side need just a point to qualify for the last 16 while a win would see them top the group with a game to spare.

With so many fixtures coming up domestically in December, the Norwegian is hoping his team can get the job done at Old Trafford and offer him the chance to rest players in the final group game against .

"The quicker you can qualify the better, with a win we win the group, that’s our intent," Solskjaer said. "We want to go out there in our style, attacking intent, defending well against a top team with some top individual players. Our mindset is win this game and we’ve won the group."