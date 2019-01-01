'He's immaculate' - Gerrard labels Henderson 'the ultimate professional'

The Rangers boss has heaped praise on his former team-mate following the Reds’ European success

legend Steven Gerrard has labelled Jordan Henderson ‘the ultimate professional’ after the Reds midfielder captained his side to victory.

The former Sunderland midfielder captained the Reds to European glory in Madrid as they beat 2-0 in the final, whilst also pulling off the biggest semi-final comeback ever in the competition in overturning a 3-0 deficit against .

And former Liverpool captain Gerrard thinks the current skipper deserves his success for the way he conducts himself.

“When Jordan [Henderson] lifted the trophy above his head, my first feeling was one of pride,” Gerrard told The Times.

“Proud that Liverpool were back at the top of European football and especially proud of Jordan because I know how hard he works. I know the sacrifices he has made, the pressure and scrutiny he has been under.

“If I had to name someone I regarded as the ultimate professional, Jordan would be right at the top of the list. He is immaculate in the way he lives his life. Some people don’t see the stuff behind the scenes, the gym work, the way he eats, but he is someone who is an incredible role model.

“He is selfless. He is someone who puts himself at the back of the queue because he looks after everyone else first. He puts Jordan Henderson last.”

Gerrard also made sure to make mention of Henderson’s quality as a player as well, insisting that the midfielder is a much better footballer than he is often given credit for.

“All of that is important but, of course, he is a top player as well. He has running power, you can trust him with the ball, a good range of passing and, over the last few months, has risen to the challenge of pushing Liverpool forward and come right into top form. That is the key. You don’t last at Liverpool just by being a top guy," Gerrard said.

“Jordan has had his fair share [of criticism], but he handles it well and the best thing to do is let your football do the talking. That is what he has done. That is what he will continue to do.”

The manager admitted that he hoped his old side’s first trophy under manager Jurgen Klopp would spur them on to win more silverware over the next few seasons.

“I am hoping this will become the catalyst for him to lift more trophies above his head. I know that is what he wants, the manager wants, and the supporters want. I am sure Jurgen will have the team fired up to go again from the moment they are back in pre-season training.”