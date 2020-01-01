'He's from the Barca school' – Fabregas expecting big things from Moreno at Monaco

The 42-year-old has been appointed as head coach at the Ligue 1 side following his recent removal as manager of the Spanish national team

Cesc Fabregas is eager to start working with new manager Robert Moreno at , saying the Spaniard is “from the school”.

Moreno was recently appointed on a contract until 2022 with the side, following the dismissal of previous coach Leonardo Jardim.

Recently removed as manager of the Spanish national team, Moreno may expect to rely on his compatriot Fabregas as he takes on his first managerial role at a top-flight side.

“I talk a lot with my friends who are still playing for the Spanish national team,” the 32-year-old Fabregas told a press conference.

“All of them have said good things about the coach’s methods and his communication; he tries to make it easier to take in information.

“The coach comes from the Barcelona school, which I know well.

“He has a philosophy, but he is also a coach who adapts to his players and his team’s opponents. He explains very well why you do the things you do.”

Signed from Chelsea in January 2019, former Barcelona and midfielder Fabregas at times struggled for first-team minutes under previous coach Jardim.

He has started seven of Monaco’s 18 league games to date this season, with the principality side chasing a return to European football.

After fending off relegation during a disastrous campaign last year, Monaco are currently seventh in the table – and only three points off the top four.

“Now it’s up to us to apply [Moreno’s philosophy] on the pitch,” Fabregas added.

“As I have said before, it will take time. But I think it will be good for us players, especially the younger members of the team.”

Moreno is keen to prove himself as a head coach following his acrimonious removal as manager and replacement by Luis Enrique.

Article continues below

Having previously worked as a scout at Barcelona, Moreno was assistant manager to Enrique at Barca between 2014 and 2017 but was accused of disloyalty by his former boss after taking the Spain job last year.

Moreno will take charge of his new side for the first time on Saturday, with a cup clash at home to .

His first league game in charge will be against runaway league leaders .