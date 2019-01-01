'He's brought back the Man Utd way' - Rossi praises Solskjaer's immediate impact at Old Trafford

The Italian striker returned to the club as a free agent this month and has witnessed firsthand the Norwegian’s influence on the training ground

Ex-Manchester United attacker Giuseppe Rossi has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his immediate impact at the club since being installed as caretaker boss.

The 31-year-old has been training with his former club after being invited back last week, as he continues to look for a new club as a free agent, having left Genoa last summer.

Rossi came through the ranks at youth level at Old Trafford before securing a switch to Villarreal in 2007, but his career since then has been blighted by a string of injuries and fitness issues.

Solskjaer offered him the chance to return to whe re it all began a nd he has been working on his finishing and overall fitness with the current United squad as they prepare for a home clash against Brighton on Saturday.

The Norwegian head coach has had a dream st art at the helm, winning all six of his games so far, with the team now within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.

Rossi has been impressed by what he has seen fr om his old teammate and has cred ited him with restoring the team's identity after their nightmare start to the 2018-19 campaign.

"It's not an easy task to come to Manchester United, taking over in such a very critical part of the season and he's been doing amazing," Rossi said via the Manchester Evening News.

"He brought back the Manchester United way, he brought back the tranquillity that maybe this environment needed.

"You've just got to tip your hat off to him and his coaching staff that have done just an amazing job."

The one-time Italy international has been keeping up admirably in training, with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson even taking in a trip to Carrington to witness his progress.

Rossi praised Ferguson 'as the best manager who ever lived', before adding: "I had breakfast with him at Carrington the other day. We were talking and talking and he still remembers the transfer fee when I got sold.

"Just think about it: It was 11 years ago and in that 11-year span there have been hundreds of transfer fees and he still remembered my transfer fee when I went to Villarreal.

"It's great to see him in high spirits and great to see him just being about here on the football field."