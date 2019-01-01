'He's being used as scapegoat' - Cape Town City to appeal Makola's six-month ban

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder was handed a minimum sentence for assault after he was found guilty by the PSL DC on Friday

have officially confirmed they will appeal the Disciplinary Committee's decision to ban Mpho Makola.

The midfielder was banned for six months from competitive football after being found guilty of assaulting referee Abongile Tom.

Makola shoved Tom as he protested against a penalty that was awarded against City in a Telkom Knockout Cup fixture against in October.

According to the club, Makola is being 'used as a scapegoat for the inability of SA football to address what is clearly an epidemic issue with the standard of the refereeing'.

The club feels the decision against Makola was premeditated as prosecutor Nande Becker 'continued to emotionally and intellectually badger Mpho, who was determined to hand the proceeding without a legal representation'.

Makola apologised for his behaviour just hours after the incident.

City said it felt the correct sanction for Makola should have been a four-match ban instead of six months.

The club went further to state that Becker wanted to impose a 12-month ban on Makola as well as fine him R250 000.00 which was to be paid from the player's own pocket.

Here is part of the statement as released by the club:

It is with sadness and concern that the club learns of the sentencing of Mpho Makola. The decision was reached after a hearing that lasted over three hours late last night in Johannesburg. The decision by the disciplinary committee, led by prosecutor Nande Becker finds Mpho guilty of assaulting a referee and has imposed a ban of 6 months.

The premeditated aggressive nature of the proceeding was as harmful as the decision to ban Mpho for 6 months.

The PSL prosecutor continued to emotionally and intellectually badger Mpho, who was determined to handle the proceeding without legal representation in an attempt to show that he was not there to fight his innocence, but rather to show unwavering remorse. Mpho was taken advantage of. It got to the point where the hearing had to be stopped completely so that a level of humanity and sanity could be expressed to the league’s prosecutor Nande Becker in relation to his treatment towards Mpho, which was as aggressive as it was unnecessary to the technical proceedings.

There was a clear premeditated intention from Nande Becker to ensure that a 12 -ban and R250k fine was placed on Mpho personally. There was also a clear premeditated intention to define Mpho’s character and lack of remorse despite the facts which obviously display the complete opposite.

Read the full statement below: