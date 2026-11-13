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Speaking from SFS 26, where he featured with Serie A Operazione Nostalgia, Hernanes told CM his predictions for the future of Serie A. Who will win the Serie A title?

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Can Lazio still be called a surprise this Serie A season? Can they go all the way?

"Yes. If someone said they expected this result and expected Lazio to be top of the table at this point, I wouldn't believe them. So, for me, they're a big surprise. I think they have a very small chance, say 10–15%, because Inter are certainly the strongest, but the gap isn't that big because Inter also have cup competitions to play in, so there is a chance. It obviously depends on how the players get on, too: Tavares is injured now, as is Zaccagni, so that matters as well. If they can stay fit until the end, and with their grit and hunger and Gattuso's skill, then there's a chance."

You said Inter were the strongest. They've bounced back from the derby and reclaimed their place as favourites. Can they go all the way in the Champions League, as many at the club hope?

"Yes, I think they can easily reach the quarter-finals. I think that's entirely achievable, but from the semi-finals onwards, this year there are also Arsenal, Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid, who are recovering a bit now, and Manchester City. So I have doubts about whether they can go all the way, but I'm sure they can reach the quarter-finals. You can obviously see that they're the strongest, and what they needed was an episode like the derby defeat to put a bit of pressure back on them and get their engines running again."

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Como, AC Milan or Roma: who are Inter's real challengers besides surprise package Lazio?

"I'll say again that Lazio could spring a surprise, but it will be tough. On paper, though, Roma are a team who are already well equipped and established. AC Milan are starting to emerge, and there's also the possibility that they could add more signings in the winter transfer window, giving them extra strength. So I'd pick Roma and AC Milan."

Read here - Hernanes: "No to replacing Spalletti. Just because you're called Juve doesn't mean you win automatically. Nico Paz is a Barolo, Modric the best wine in Serie A."