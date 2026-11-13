Hernanes: “Replacing Spalletti would be a mistake. Juventus have lost their identity; you don’t win just because of the name. Nico Paz is a Barolo, Modric the best wine in Serie A”

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Hernanes was a major figure in our Serie A and, speaking directly from SFS 26, where he featured with Serie A Operazione Nostalgia, he gave us his exclusive view of the Juventus world he experienced at close quarters, along with a frank piece of advice for the Juventus board: do not replace Spalletti.

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Did you expect Juventus to be so inconsistent? Do you think the crisis is over, or do you expect Spalletti to leave?

"No, I don't expect a change of manager because that would be another mistake. In football and in life, you have to accept that a crisis comes along from time to time, that there are low points, because things go in cycles. You can see the team have lost some of their identity; they've lost the players up front who score goals, so the manager gets the blame. But if they change managers again, I think that would be another mistake."



Where would you start the rebuild?

"First, they need to build the team's identity, get that back and, from there, gradually become competitive. Only then can they think about winning. Just because you're Juventus and wear an important shirt doesn't mean you'll win regardless..."

You know wine and produce it. If an attacking midfielder is like a good wine, who is the best wine in this Serie A?

"Nico Paz is showing he's a fine wine, an elegant Barolo that's developing, including in the Champions League, and he's doing very well this year. Then there's also Modric, who is just like those wines that can age for a long time and still retain their structure, their strengths and their identity. So he's the wine par excellence of this Serie A."

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