Hernandez is dynamic despite his 'tactical deficits', says Bayern coach Flick

The French defender has been linked with a move away from Bavaria after a tough debut season

Lucas Hernandez still needs to get up to speed with the tactical demands of playing for following his spell on the sidelines, according to boss Hansi Flick.

World Cup-winning international Hernandez was an €80 million (£72m/$91m) acquisition from Atletico Madrid last year but he has struggled during his debut campaign in Bavaria.

The 24-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage at the end of October and was sidelined for more than three months.

During that time, Niko Kovac was sacked as head coach and Bayern were revitalised under Flick, who will complete a stunning resurgence and guide the club to their eighth consecutive title if they beat on Tuesday.

Alphonso Davies has enjoyed a rapid rise to establish himself as first choice at left-back, while David Alaba has slotted in at centre-back in accomplished fashion, meaning Hernandez's versatility is of no immediate use in terms of remedying his situation.

Flick handed Hernandez a start in the weekend win over , but Hernandez was substituted after the hour, having been replaced at half-time during the 5-0 thrashing of Paderborn

, and are among the clubs to have been linked with his services and Flick concedes the player has work to do after such a long spell on the sidelines.

"Lucas is an absolute professional, I like his dynamic training," he told a news conference on Monday.

"He was absent for a long time and therefore has tactical deficits.

"I'm happy with him, every player needs a rhythm. I see its potential."

Star forwards Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski are set to return from suspension against Werder, while Niklas Sule is to resume training later this week following a long-term knee ligament injury, along with Philippe Coutinho (ankle).

"There will be two changes that everyone can think of." Flick said, alluding to Lewandowski and Muller's involvement, although Javi Martinez is laid low with a stomach bug.

Weekend goalscorer Joshua Zirkzee is nursing a knock, as is winger Ivan Perisic.

Bayern lead second-placed Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race by seven points with three games to play.