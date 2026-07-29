Here we go: Danny Welbeck (35) moves to English top club

Only the medical now stands between Danny Welbeck and a move to Chelsea. According to Fabrizio Romano, all documents have been signed and he has given his famous 'here we go' for the transfer.

The English striker, who will turn 36 later this year, is set to sign a contract until the middle of 2028. Brighton & Hove Albion decided to let him leave after he submitted a formal transfer request.

In recent years, Chelsea's transfer policy has largely focused on signing young, talented footballers, but the club's hierarchy now also want to add some experience to the squad.

Welbeck fits that profile perfectly. The 42-cap England international has made exactly 400 Premier League appearances and found the net regularly again last season.

Last year, the forward scored 13 league goals for Brighton. Never before had he scored so many in a single Premier League season.

Earlier in this transfer window, Morgan Rogers (23) was among those signed from Aston Villa. The Englishman cost no fewer than €135 million. Chelsea also paid a cool €60 million for Marco Palestra (21).

At an earlier stage, the transfers of forwards Emmanuel Emegha (23) and Geovany Quenda (19) had already been sealed. Welbeck, who previously played for clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United, is set to become the next attacking reinforcement.

That will be a blow for Emegha. With João Pedro (24), Liam Delap (23), Marc Guiu (20) and Nicolas Jackson (25), Chelsea already had enough strikers, and the Dutchman's future now appears uncertain before he has even played a single minute for Chelsea.



