Here's why Andile Jali decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns and reason behind snubbing Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs revealed

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali has revealed why he decided to join Swallows ahead of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Jali opens up about why he snubbed Chiefs and Pirates

He was released by Sundowns before his contract ended

Jali joined Moroka Swallows this week

WHAT HAPPENED: Andile Jali was unveiled as a Moroka Swallows player earlier this week as he seemingly snubbed his former side Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. However, it is unclear whether both teams made official offers for the former Mamelodi Sundowns player, but he has now revealed why he decided against joining a so-called big team.

WHAT WAS SAID: "You know sometimes when you have been in football for a long time and with experience there are people that guide you that’s an important thing in football," Jali was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"So people that I’ve been talking to, some were saying I should stay and others were saying leave. I decided that I can’t stay where I’m not happy and you can’t play football if you are not happy. It doesn’t matter where you are, happiness comes first before playing for a team. So I chose to be happy over being at a big team.

"That’s what I told those who usually advise me that I choose my happiness over anything because I will end up not being okay inside and even towards my family," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali is possibly on his last big contract as he put pen to paper on a two-year deal as he reunites with Steve Komphela at The Dube Birds. Komphela is expected to lure in a few more players with a player like Lesedi Kapinga - formerly with Sundowns - is now a free agent after the Premier Soccer League champions decided against renewing his deal.

WHAT'S NEXT: Jali has been handed his favourite No.15 squad number which he donned for Pirates, Belgian side KV Oostende and Downs while he also carried the number of his back a few times for Bafana Bafana. Jali has linked up with his new teammates as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 season.