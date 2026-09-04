All eyes turn on Friday evening to the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, which hosts the clash between Real Madrid and Betis amid mixed emotions bringing together Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho and the Royal Club.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", this stadium holds the fondest memories for the Portuguese coach. Betis have been using it since last season while maintenance works continue at their Benito Villamarin ground, and it was here that Mourinho's legend began when he won his first European title with Porto in 2003.

Real Madrid, by contrast, have mixed memories of the very same venue. They were crowned Copa del Rey champions there in 2023 but lost their most recent final at the ground against Barcelona in April of last year.

Mourinho had coached Benfica for several months, then found success with Uniao de Leiria before Porto called upon him in January 2022.

The Portuguese manager rebuilt the team around a group of prominent stars: Ricardo Carvalho, Costinha, Deco, Alenichev, Postiga and Jorge Costa. He began to shape his coaching history by winning the UEFA Cup on 21 May 2003.

That title came after a 3-2 victory over Celtic Glasgow following two periods of extra time. The moment launched a legendary coaching career that took off swiftly in 2004, when he led the Portuguese side to the Champions League crown at the expense of Monaco in the final.

"I remember that match at La Cartuja as the most exciting of my life," Mourinho said earlier. Now he returns to coach at the Seville stadium after 23 years, this time in a clash bringing together Real Madrid and Betis in the Spanish league.

Looking at the renovated stands, from which the athletics track has been removed, the memories came flooding back for the Portuguese.

The Benito Villamarin witnessed another thrilling European clash for Mourinho against Betis during his Chelsea days, a match considered the most immortal victory for the Andalusian side in their only Champions League participation so far. They return to the competition this season.

Dani scored the only goal of the game to stun the powerful team owned by Russian Roman Abramovich under the Portuguese coach in 2005. It finished 1-0.

Real Madrid, for their part, have conflicting records at La Cartuja. They were crowned Copa del Rey champions there after beating Osasuna 2-1 on 7 May 2023 thanks to a brace from Brazilian Rodrygo. But they tasted the bitterness of defeat in the other final on 23 April of last year against Barcelona, going down 3-2 after two periods of extra time, with Jules Kounde scoring the decisive goal.

More misery followed in the Spanish league at La Cartuja last year. A late Bellerin goal in stoppage time breached their net to end the match 1-1, cancelling out Vinicius's opener from a quarter of an hour in.

The Royal Club have not tasted victory over Betis at their ground since 28 August 2021, more than five years ago, when Carvajal's goal settled the clash 1-0 at the Benito Villamarin. The Andalusian stronghold has since produced three draws and one win for Betis.



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