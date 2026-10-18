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Heracles Almelo strengthen their lead at the top with comfortable win: two more goals for Jean-Paul N’djoli

MVV Maastricht vs Heracles
MVV Maastricht
Heracles
Eerste Divisie

Heracles Almelo tightened their grip on top spot in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie with a 5-1 win away to MVV Maastricht on Sunday. Vincent Heilmann's side now lead Almere City, VVV-Venlo and FC Emmen by six points. 

A clever dummy from Mika Luijendijk gave Sil van der Wegen the opening to put MVV ahead after half an hour. The right wing-back struck emphatically to make it 1-0. 

Heracles hit back quickly. Maurice Wrusch capitalised on poor MVV defending, then Chafik Abbas turned the ball in stylishly a minute later to make it 2-1. 

In the second half, Abass set up Manny for the 3-1 goal and Jean-Paul N'djoli for the 4-1. N'djoli sent the ball into the net behind his standing leg. 

Despite plenty more chances, Heracles added just one more goal, with N’djoli completing the 5-1 win. The Almelo side now head to Breda with confidence, where they face NAC next week.

Next matches
BOS

BOS

Eerste Divisie

23 Oct 2026

MAA

MAA

NAC

NAC

Eerste Divisie

23 Oct 2026

HER

HER

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