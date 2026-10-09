Heracles Almelo sealed the first period title of the season on Friday night. Vincent Heilmann's side beat RKC Waalwijk 3-0 at home. Rivals Almere City also won 3-0 against FC Eindhoven.

Heracles Almelo - RKC Waalwijk 3-0

Heracles knew a point against RKC would be enough to clinch the period title. It could only have slipped away if they lost, Almere City beat FC Eindhoven and overturned a goal difference of 4.

Almere were hoping for plenty of help from Waalwijk, but it never came. Five minutes into the second half, Heracles won a penalty and Tristan van Gilst converted it.

Damon Mirani removed any doubt midway through the second half with a headed goal. Soon after, left-back Manny Rodríguez made it 3-0 with a fine volley.

Almere City - FC Eindhoven 3-0

Almere knew they had to win well and hope RKC could do them a favour. The Flevolanders did their part on Friday. Emmanuel Poku put them ahead early on with his pace causing the damage.

Just under half an hour in, Milan de Haan had his moment too. He finished well to score his first goal of the season.

James Lawrence headed in for 3-0 in the second half and wrapped up the win. It still was not enough for the period title.

De Graafschap - Jong FC Utrecht 2-1

Wessel Kooy gave the promising Domstedelingen the lead midway through the first half and left De Graafschap virtually bottom of the KKD.

After the break, the Doetinchem side came out with far more purpose and turned the game around. Fedde de Jong tapped in at the near post for the equaliser, before club top scorer Julian Kania struck too with a calm finish after an excellent first touch: 2-1.

FC Dordrecht - FC Emmen 0-3

Jack Cooper-Love put Emmen ahead in South Holland by applying the finishing touch to a fine move. He also played a key role in the 0-2, squaring the ball for Freddy Quispel.

Dordrecht could not mount a comeback and conceded again late on. Mustafa Abdullatif cut inside and placed the ball into the near corner for 0-3.

FC Volendam - Vitesse 2-0

Half-time looked set to arrive at 0-0, but Luca Blondeau had other ideas. He headed in at the back post after good work from Mike Kleijn.

Volendam doubled their lead with a quarter of an hour to play. Doodeman squared the ball and saw Veerman finish à la Veerman behind the standing leg: 2-0.

Jong Ajax - VVV-Venlo 0-3

Jong Ajax, with Jano Monserrate, Gerónimo Spina and Emre Ünüvar among the starting XI, endured a miserable night at De Toekomst.

Edhy Zuliani made it 0-1 inside four minutes and, after the break, Leon Schmidt and Philip Heise also scored for the Limburg side. Substitute Diego Pugno also saw a straight red for his late tackle, leaving Jong Ajax to finish with ten men: 0-3.

Jong AZ - FC Den Bosch 0-1

Hessel Eikelboom scored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute, heading in a cross from Kevin Monzialo.

Jong AZ piled on the pressure after the break, but goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel kept his side in front with several fine saves. FC Den Bosch had an excellent chance to kill the game through Monzialo, but the forward fired over.

NAC Breda - MVV Maastricht 1-0

NAC Breda ground out a 1-0 win on Friday night. Charles-Andreas Brym struck after just five minutes to take his tally to five goals in four matches.

Rick Kruys's side still produced a poor display despite the early lead and never really took control against their opponents. MVV piled on the pressure after the break, but goalkeeper Michael Verrips kept his clean sheet.

Roda JC Kerkrade - Jong PSV 1-1

Roda JC snatched a point in spectacular fashion on Friday night. The Limburg side fell behind in the 76th minute when Jong PSV striker Austyn Jones powered home the 0-1 completely unmarked after a corner.

Jones then had the chance to settle the match from the penalty spot six minutes later, but he missed. Roda JC punished that miss and levelled through a remarkable Mitchell Paulissen free-kick via the wall.

TOP Oss - Helmond Sport 3-1

TOP Oss beat Helmond Sport convincingly on a soaking wet pitch on Friday night. Mauresmo Hinoke opened the scoring after 25 minutes, firing into the far corner from a Franslyn Nsingi assist, before Michel Ludwig equalised for Helmond Sport eight minutes later.

Hinoke restored the lead before half-time when he coolly scored his second of the evening after a through ball from Justin Mathieu. Substitute Maurillio de Lannoy made sure of the points in the 86th minute by heading in the 3-1.