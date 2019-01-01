Henry Onyekuru and Sofiane Feghouli fire Galatasaray into Turkish Cup final

The Nigeria and Algeria internationals delivered spectacular performances to help the Yellow-Reds ease past Erol Bulut’s men at Malatya Arena

Henry Onyekuru and Sofiane Feghouli were on target to help advance into the Turkish Cup final.

The international Onyekuru got a pair of goals while Feghouli found the back of the net as the Yellow-Reds claimed a 5-2 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in Thursday’s Turkish Cup semi-final game.

After the first leg ended in goalless draw, Galatasaray hit the ground running at the Malatya Arena with Martin Linnes opening the flood of goals five minutes into the encounter.

Feghouli doubled the lead in the 39th minute while Martin Linnes reduced the deficit from the penalty spot for Yeni Malatyaspor moments before the half-time break.

After the restart of the match, Onyekuru compounded the woes of their host with his 58th minute effort and completed his brace 16 minutes later.

Kostas Mitroglou sealed the emphatic win in the 84th minute to render a late-minute strike from Arturo Mina a mere consolation.

Galatasaray will try Akhisarspor for size in the final of the Cup competition.

Onyekuru has now scored 14 goals in all competitions this season while Feghouli has 10 goals to his name.

Article continues below

Both African stars will hope to impress during the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.

Nigeria are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar while will compete in Group C alongside , and .