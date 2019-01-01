Hendrick Ekstein set for crunch talks with Kaizer Chiefs' management over new deal

The 28-year-old playmaker has established himself as a key player for Amakhosi under Middendorp

midfielder Hendrick Ekstein is set to hold talks with the club's management next week.

According to Ekstein's agent, Palesa Mkhize of Pulse Players Management, they will discuss the player's contract which is due to expire at the end of the current season.

“We will meet with the management on Monday or Tuesday. This will be our final meeting with them,” Mkhize told Isolezwe.

“We will know the way forward after that meeting and if we do not reach an agreement, we will open negotiations with other clubs,” she added.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has already stated that he would like to see Ekstein extending his contract with the club as he is part of his plans for next season.

“It’s good that he is playing now. He has got a coach that believes in him and I don’t know whether it’s a coincidence now that his contract is coming to an end,” added Mkhize.

Striker Bernard Parker, defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko contracts have all signed new deals at Chiefs, who are now looking to extend Ekstein's contract.

“He doesn’t want to lose focus despite what is ongoing behind the scenes. He is always fighting to do well on the field of play and be available whenever the coach needs him," she added.

“The coach believes in him but we don’t know what will happen to him because there are some people who do not believe in his abilities,” concluded the agent.

Ekstein has featured in 22 matches and scored three goals in all competitions.

Recent reports have suggested that Chiefs have identified Bloemfontein playmaker Menzi Masuku as Ekstein's possible replacement at the Naturena-based side.