Hendrick Ekstein leaves Kaizer Chiefs after saying farewell in cryptic Twitter post

Backpagepix
The 28-year-old has a running contract until June, but has had his contracted terminated by mutual consent

Midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has said farewell to Kaizer Chiefs after posting what appeared to be a cryptic Twitter post on Thursday afternoon which sent speculation into overdrive.

However. it has now been confirmed that Ekstein has departed the club as his contract was terminated by mutual consent. 

The midfielder's contract was set to run out at the end of June 2019, and it appears that the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Ekstein has been with the Glamour Boys for years now after being promoted from the club's academy.

He has had a love-hate relationship with Amakhosi fans since then, but the news of his departure has certainly come as a shock to the majority of the club supporters.

Coach Ernst Middendorp recently revealed that he would like Ekstein to stay beyond the expiry of his contract although he admitted that it would all depend on how contractual talks go between the player and management. 

The Bekkersdal-born utility player has featured 23 times across all competitions for Amakhosi this season and scored three goals. 

Overall, Ekstein has so far represented the Chiefs senior team 91 times and scored just seven goals. He has two assists under his belt at the Naturena-based club. 

