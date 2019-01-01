Hendrick Ekstein leaves Kaizer Chiefs after saying farewell in cryptic Twitter post

The 28-year-old has a running contract until June, but has had his contracted terminated by mutual consent

Midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has said farewell to after posting what appeared to be a cryptic Twitter post on Thursday afternoon which sent speculation into overdrive.

However. it has now been confirmed that Ekstein has departed the club as his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The midfielder's contract was set to run out at the end of June 2019, and it appears that the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Till We Meet Again 🙌🙏 — Pule Ekstein (@PuleEkstein) April 25, 2019

Ekstein has been with the Glamour Boys for years now after being promoted from the club's academy.

He has had a love-hate relationship with Amakhosi fans since then, but the news of his departure has certainly come as a shock to the majority of the club supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of contract on mutual consent of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein. The midfielder was promoted from Chiefs Development in October 2013



We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3FPsvgCMj0 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2019

Coach Ernst Middendorp recently revealed that he would like Ekstein to stay beyond the expiry of his contract although he admitted that it would all depend on how contractual talks go between the player and management.

The Bekkersdal-born utility player has featured 23 times across all competitions for Amakhosi this season and scored three goals.

Overall, Ekstein has so far represented the Chiefs senior team 91 times and scored just seven goals. He has two assists under his belt at the Naturena-based club.

It now remains to be seen what will be the next move for the exciting playmaker.