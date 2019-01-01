Hendrick Ekstein hints at Kaizer Chiefs exit in cryptic Twitter post

The 28-year-old has a running contract until June and if his post has anything to go by then this could be his last season at Amakhosi

Midfielder Hendrick Ekstein appears to be edging closer to leaving after posting a cryptic Twitter post on Thursday afternoon.

The speedy attacker posted what appears to be his final goodbyes to Amakhosi fans.

With his contract coming to an end on the 30th of June 2019, Ekstein's future has been in the balance and his latest post may be an indication that the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

Till We Meet Again 🙌🙏 — Pule Ekstein (@PuleEkstein) April 25, 2019

Ekstein has been with the Glamour Boys for years now after being promoted from the club's academy in 2014.

However, he has had a love-hate relationship with Amakhosi fans since then, but the news of his possible departure came as a shock to the majority of the club supporters.

Coach Ernst Middendorp recently revealed that he would like Ekstein to stay beyond the expiry of his contract although he admitted that it would all depend on how contractual talks go between the player and management.

The Bekkersdal-born utility player has featured 23 times across all competitions for Amakhosi this season and scored three goals.

Overall, Ekstein has so far represented the Chiefs senior team 91 times and scored just seven goals. He has two assists under his belt at the Naturena-based club.

It is still unclear if Ekstein, who is eligible to sign a pre-contract with a team of his choice, has been in talks with any other team apart from the Soweto giants.