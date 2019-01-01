Hendrick Ekstein: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder on his overseas dream

The dribbling wizard is currently without a club after reportedly parting ways with Azerbaijan’s Sabah FC

Despite talks he is set to return to the Premier Soccer League ( ), former midfielder Hendrick Ekstein is going back abroad.

The Bekkersdal-born creative player confirmed he is done with what he came to do in , saying his agent is busy with offers to decide on his future.

Ekstein left Amakhosi before the end of the previous season and joined Azerbaijan’s Sabah FC where he has resurrected his career.

“Now that I’m done with the things that I came here for, I can now focus on myself and where I am going next,” said Ekstein as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“To where I’m going, I won’t reveal that for now because my agent is working on it. But it won’t be a local club, I’m going overseas again.”

Moreover, the 28-year-old has also cleared the air with reports suggesting he is planning to make his way back to the PSL.

“I’m not looking for a club locally, I’m going back abroad. There are offers in the country, but to be honest, I’m not looking to come back.”

Meanwhile, the former Chiefs development player was previously linked with a number of clubs in the country’s top-flight such as and , but he opted for an overseas move.

According to reports, Ekstein has terminated his contract with Sabah and it remains to be seen which team or country he will choose to further his career.

Taking a look at his performances, he played in 16 matches across all competitions and netted three times whilst producing four assists in his six-months’ stay abroad.