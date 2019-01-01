Hendrick Ekstein dismisses reports of a possible move to Orlando Pirates as 'lies'

Ekstein's future has been the subject of speculation for weeks, but he has distanced himself from reports linking him to Pirates

Former attacking midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has broken his silence on media reports linking him to .

According to reports, Ekstein has an offer from the Buccaneers even though he hasn't put pen to paper with anyone yet.

However, the Bekkersdal-born player moved swiftly to address the issue, dismissing the reports as pure 'lies' on social media.

Furthermore, Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele also rubbished the reports, adding that the club has not signed the diminutive midfielder.

"I don’t know anything like that. From the club’s side, there’s no such thing," said Mbele when asked by SunSport, who also claims that Ekstein is on his way to the Buccaneers.

Ekstein parted ways with Amakhosi towards the end of 2018/19 season after failing to agree to terms with the club over a new deal.

He had spent all his professional years with the Soweto giants after graduating from the development side four seasons ago.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with a possible move to ahead of next season.

While the Mother City-based club confirmed that Ekstein was offered to them, they made it clear that coach Benni McCarthy will have the final word on any transfers as soon as he returns from holiday in .

Ekstein made 91 appearances for the Glamour Boys across all competitions during his four-year stint and scored seven goals.

He also registered two assists during his time with Amakhosi.