Hendrick Ekstein dismisses reports of a possible move to Orlando Pirates as 'lies'
Former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has broken his silence on media reports linking him to Orlando Pirates.
According to reports, Ekstein has an offer from the Buccaneers even though he hasn't put pen to paper with anyone yet.
However, the Bekkersdal-born player moved swiftly to address the issue, dismissing the reports as pure 'lies' on social media.
Lies!!! https://t.co/tYi6aciiZJ— Pule Ekstein (@PuleEkstein) June 4, 2019
Furthermore, Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele also rubbished the reports, adding that the club has not signed the diminutive midfielder.
"I don’t know anything like that. From the club’s side, there’s no such thing," said Mbele when asked by SunSport, who also claims that Ekstein is on his way to the Buccaneers.
Ekstein parted ways with Amakhosi towards the end of 2018/19 PSL season after failing to agree to terms with the club over a new deal.
He had spent all his professional years with the Soweto giants after graduating from the development side four seasons ago.
The 28-year-old has also been linked with a possible move to Cape Town City ahead of next season.
While the Mother City-based club confirmed that Ekstein was offered to them, they made it clear that coach Benni McCarthy will have the final word on any transfers as soon as he returns from holiday in Scotland.
Ekstein made 91 appearances for the Glamour Boys across all competitions during his four-year stint and scored seven goals.
He also registered two assists during his time with Amakhosi.