'Help us find employment' - Hunt's plea to Bidvest Wits players with contracts elsewhere

Hunt has urged several of his players to assist those facing uncertain futures to shine in the next few weeks

coach Gavin Hunt has revealed he hasn't focused more on motivating his squad in the remaining matches of the season.

In an online press conference ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final clash with , Hunt said he told players who already have their futures secured for the upcoming campaign to help put those who haven't received offers in the map.

Hunt admitted this includes him after Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila (TTM) confirmed that they will not be keeping him due to his high salary package at Wits.

"There are players... six or seven of them who've got contracts already going forward. The other 20 of us or 25 of us who've got nothing," said Hunt.

"So, we've got a lot to prove and I said to the players, 'these ones who've got contracts maybe they can help the ones that they haven't got' - get clubs and put the other players in the shopping window a little more. That's important."

The 56-year-old mentor further stated he doesn't plan to take a break from coaching while in search of a new club, adding that he still enjoys going to training every day.

Nonetheless, he's confident something will come up in the near future.

"Everybody tells me to wait and sit around... I need to get working again. So, really on my mind now, is Saturday's game and the games going forward but hopefully, something will come up and we can go from there," he concluded.

Hunt has been heavily linked with a possible move to but he previously distanced himself to those media reports, more so because the Soweto giants still have a coach in Ernst Middendorp.

Amakhosi, through Bobby Motaung, also dismissed the rumours, saying Middendorp had a year left on his contract and that his future had not been discussed at any level by the club.

In recent weeks, were also reported to be keeping a close eye on Hunt but like Chiefs, they also have a coach in Jan Olde Riekerink who came in early in the season following the departure of Benni McCarthy.