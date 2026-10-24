At 36, Lewis Holtby has joined sixth-tier side Sportfreunde Uevekoven. The Landesliga Mittelrhein club announced on Thursday that he will play for them for the rest of the season.

"Our player-coaches Josh and Sven managed to convince Lewis to lace up his football boots and pull on the shirt once more," Uevekoven wrote on Instagram. "This season, he will wear Sportfreunde's green-and-white shirt! We're delighted to welcome you to Sportfreunde, Lewis! Here's to a successful time together!"









Uevekoven player-coach Josh is Holtby's younger brother Joshua, 30. He previously played for Alemannia Aachen and Borussia Mönchengladbach II, among others, and has played for Uevekoven since 2023. The brothers are from Erkelenz, around six kilometres from Uevekoven, near Mönchengladbach.

Lewis Holtby makes his Landesliga debut

A day after the club announced his arrival, Holtby made his Sportfreunde debut on Friday evening. He started in midfield alongside his brother Joshua at home to league leaders SC Fliesteden, with Uevekoven earning a 1-1 draw. Holtby and his team-mates took the lead in the 85th minute and came close to winning, but the visitors equalised in stoppage time.

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Three points would have mattered even more after Uevekoven's poor start to the season. They sit 11th in the 16-team league with seven points from their first nine games, just three points above the relegation places. With the help of a former Bundesliga star, they hope to climb the table quickly.

Lewis Holtby made three appearances for Germany

Holtby stepped up to professional football at Alemannia Aachen. He went on to make a total of 225 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke 04, VfL Bochum, Mainz 05, Hamburger SV and Holstein Kiel. His last professional club was NAC Breda in the Netherlands last season, for whom he made 30 Eredivisie appearances. The midfielder announced the end of his career in July.

For Germany, Holtby made three appearances. He made his debut aged 20 in a friendly against Sweden (0-0) in November 2010. His only competitive appearance came in June 2011, a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in European Championship qualifying. Holtby last played for the national team in November 2012, starting under then Germany coach Joachim Löw in a 0-0 away draw against the Netherlands in a friendly.