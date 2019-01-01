Hedrick Ekstein thanks Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett for improving his game at Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi midfielder has revealed how both Middendorp and Bartlett have helped him raise his game

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein says the fact age is no longer on his side motivated him to up his game under the guidance of Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett.

Ekstein says the two coaches have pushed him to do better and has also shared a word of advice to young midfielder Happy Mashiane, who was recently promoted to the senior team.

“I realized that time was no longer on my side. I had to step up. I know what potential they saw when they first promoted me to the first team and I must thank coach Ernst and Shaun because they are helping me to become a better player,” he said as quoted by Phakaathi.

The Amakhosi fan-favourite has warned the former MultiChoice Diski Challenge campaigner (Mashiane) to remain level-headed but most importantly play his normal game.

Mashiane made his PSL debut for the senior team in their midweek encounter against Cape Town City and has impressed the Glamour Boys’ faithful.

“He must play his normal football and he was signed because they saw his quality. He must continue working hard and add that quality to the team. He is doing well and I am happy for him,” continued the creative attacker.

Ekstein also urged the 21-year-old to remain strong because the supporters can turn against him when things are not going well for the club.

“He must remain grounded and focus on improving his game and deliver to expectations,” he said.

“He must not be big-headed and also not be intimidated if the supporters seem to turn against him when things are not going well. That is the only time our supporters turn against us when we are not doing well,” he concluded.