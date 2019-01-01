Heavy pressure must not bring us down at Kaizer Chiefs - Gordinho

The Amakhosi defender has praised their supporters for standing with them through thick and thin, but discusses their challenges

defender Lorenzo Gordinho has explained the pressure when wearing the Amakhosi shirt as the club looks to end their four-year trophy drought.

The central defender, however, has vowed they will do everything in their power to bring trophies in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) as they chase their second win in the league.

“It’s heavy. It’s very heavy. During the off-season we worked on that aspect, mentally, to understand that it’s heavy pressure but it doesn’t need to weigh us down on the pitch,” Gordinho told Independent Media.

Amakhosi are preparing to face Black this weekend after a hard-fought 3-2 win over last weekend in Tembisa.

In addition, Chiefs ended the previous term with no silverware where they lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final, but Gordinho stated there is a positive spirit in the camp as they now look to bag a second victory.

“When I came back before the end of the year, a lot was going on at the Village. Things weren’t going well, especially after we lost in the final. But when we came back from the off-season, the mentality has changed a lot,” he responded.

Despite their failure to lift a trophy, the Johannesburg-born defender has credited their hard to please supporters who continue to rally behind the club.

Just before the new season, the Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals during the Carling Black Label Cup game.

“It must be one that gives us more fire and more spirit to win things. The credit must go to the supporters, even though we haven’t won anything, they were still positive after our last two games even after we lost in the Carling Black Label Cup," he credited.

“They saw that we are creating chances but we are unlucky. It will come. We have to repay them this season,” added the Benoni-born defender.

Speaking about the upcoming clash against Lidoda Duvha who opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to , the 25-year-old expects a tough encounter, stating everyone is ready to fight for the points.

“Everyone is ready to fight this season. Everyone wants to fight in every game, every minute. Even at training, we are fighting for a position,” he continued.

“That has changed a lot and that’s why we were able to fight until the end against Highlands because they are a team that fights. They are known for their fighting spirit and they fight until the end,” concluded the Bafana Bafana defender.