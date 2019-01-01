Heavy fixture schedule is a norm at Mamelodi Sundowns – Marlin

The retired net minder has backed the Brazilians to continue with their winning mentality as they meet Stellies

Playing three games in one week is what are accustomed to and that is the sentiment shared by former goalkeeper Calvin Marlin.

Marlin believes the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will take it one game at a time as they prepare to host Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night before turning their focus to the Telkom Knockout Cup final in the weekend.

Fresh from a trip to where they drew against on Saturday night in the Caf , Masandawana arrived on Monday in time to face Stellies on Wednesday night in the league.

“Sundowns are experienced when it comes to heavy fixture schedules. I’m sure they will look to continue with their winning run against Stellenbosch because they will want to go to the final with confidence,” Marlin told Goal.

“For a big club like Sundowns, expectations are there to win games whenever they play and I’m sure the coaches will ensure there is calm in the camp and not look too far ahead.

"The focus should not be on the final but to take it one game at a time because it’s always expected for Sundowns to participate in different competitions in a short space of time.”

A look at the tight schedule, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men will have played three games in one week across three different competitions by the end of the weekend.

A draw to Wydad saw them remaining at the top of Group C in the Caf Champions League and meeting coach Steve Barker’s men will be their second clash of the week and they will, therefore, travel to Durban for the final on Saturday evening.

Coming back to their domestic assignments, Sundowns will look to preserve their winning momentum after beating in the previous league match and a win over the Cape Winelands-based club will lift their spirits ahead of the Cup final date against Eric Tinkler’s troops who are flying high.

Having lifted the trophy at the same venue beating in 2015, the star-studded Sundowns team will be gunning for their second trophy since Mosimane took over in 2012.

On the other hand, their mission is to close the gap on Amakhosi who have 34 points and are at the summit from 13 games. A win for the Tshwane side will narrow the gap to 10 points.

Meanwhile, ‘Jingles’ will be pleased to see midfielder Themba Zwane back in contention for the league clash whilst Gaston Sirino will serve his final match after getting a red card against in the TKO Cup semi-final.