Chelsea wrapped up their Asia tour, which included stops in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia, with a 3-3 (1-1) draw against Malaysian top-flight side Johor Darul Ta'zim FC on Sunday afternoon (German time).

Arif Aiman put the rank outsiders ahead in the 14th minute before Chelsea striker Liam Delap levelled from the penalty spot shortly before half-time (42).

Delap converted another penalty in the second half (62), but Johor Darul Ta'zim hit back through a quickfire double from Oscar Arribas (65) and Bergson (86) to restore their lead. A late own goal by defender Antonio Cristian for 3-3 at least spared the London side total embarrassment.

Bizarrely, the two teams had agreed beforehand to hold a penalty shootout if the score was level after 90 minutes, but the Malaysian club simply left the pitch after the final whistle. In the end, there was no head-to-head duel from the spot.

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Chelsea only take two wins from five friendlies

That 3-3 draw was the latest unconvincing display from the Blues in their preparations for the new season. In previous friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur (1-2), the West Sidney Wanderers (6-4), Juventus Turin (0-1) and AC Milan (3-0), Chelsea had picked up two wins and two defeats.

New coach Alonso is already under fire. "Alon-so bad. Alonso facing a sleepless night after his B team play miserably against an outsider," was the headline in tabloid newspaper The Sun. The Daily Mail wrote: "Chelsea's pre-season friendly turns into a farce."

Alonso's team now have one final test next Saturday (15 August) against Real Sociedad before the new Premier League season starts a week later. The Blues open away at Fulham.