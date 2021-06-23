Heath and Ertz make USWNT Olympics squad but Macario & Purce miss out

Vlatko Andonovski has named his final 18-player roster for the summer games, including 11 of those who played at Rio 2016

Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz have made the United States Women's final Olympic squad, but Catarina Macario and Margaret Purce have missed out.

Vlatko Andonovski announced his 18-player squad for Tokyo on Wednesday, with Manchester United midfielder Heath and Chicago Red Stars defender Ertz making the cut despite currently being out of action due to respective injuries.

Lyon star Macario, who made her international debut earlier this year, won't be part of the roster but will travel to Japan as one of four alternates, while NJ/NY Gotham FC forward has been omitted entirely.

What's been said?

“It’s been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we’re confident that we’ve selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan,” Andonovski said while explaining his final selection.

“We know there are some very talented players that won’t be in Japan, but these were the difficult decisions that we had to make.

Article continues below

"We have a very experienced roster that has been through adversity at the highest levels, so it’s no surprise those players have distinguished themselves.

"They’ve embraced the challenges and have shown tremendous flexibility and determination over the past 15 months to get us to where we are today.”