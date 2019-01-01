Hearts vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & Scottish Cup final preview

The Hoops will complete the monumental achievement of the 'treble-treble' if they overcome the Jambos at Hampden

will write their names into the history books of world football on Saturday if they can overcome Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden to secure a remarkable ‘treble-treble’.

The Hoops have dominated Scottish football over the last three years, with Hibs’ thrilling 3-2 victory over in the 2016 showpiece the last trophy that they failed to win.

Hearts, meanwhile, are chasing their first Scottish Cup success since the 2011-12 campaign, when they defeated their Edinburgh rivals 5-1 in the final.

Game Hearts vs Celtic Date Saturday, May 25 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via B/R Live

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on BBC One and Premier Sports 1. It can be streamed via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Live or Premier Player.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One / Premier Sports 1 BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport Live / Premier Player

Squads & Team News

Position Hearts players Goalkeepers Zlaman, Doyle Defenders Berra, Souttar, Smith, Hughes, Dunne, Shaughnessy, Dikamona, Burns Midfielders Naismith, Djoum, Bozanic, Amankwaa, Mulraney, Martin, Haring, Cochrane Forwards MacLean, Ikpeazu, Wighton, Clare

Hearts go into this match battered and bruised after a long season. The Tynecastle side also have an extensive number of long-term injury issues, including key man Steven Naismith.

Ben Garuccio, Demetri Mitchell, Callumn Morrison, Aidan Keena and David Vanecek are also missing.

Olly Lee, who went off injured against Celtic in last weekend’s league match, has been ruled out but should be replaced by Peter Haring, who is expected to be fit along with Arnaud Djoum, Harry Cochrane and Uche Ikpeazu.

Possible Hearts starting XI: Zlamal; Smith, Souttar, Berra, Burns; Clare, Haring, Djoum, Mulraney; MacLean, Ikpeazu

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Bain, De Vries Defenders Toljan, Izaguirre, Simunovic, Gambao, Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, Tierney, Gutman Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Johnston, Allan, Forrest Forwards Edouard, Burke

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has an extensive list of injury problems ahead of Saturday’s match.



Craig Gordon, Dedrryck Boyata, Jack Hendry, Eboue Kouassi, Ryan Christie, Daniel Arzani and Vakoun Issouf Bayo all remain out injured.

There are doubts over Mikael Lustig, James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard and Ollie Burke, though all are expected to shake off their issues to play in the cup final. Scott Brown has declared himself fit.

Kieran Tierney is available, having been saved for this match by Lennon.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Bain; Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, Tierney; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Rogic, Johnston; Edouard

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are odds on favourites at 1/3 at bet365 to win the match in 90 minutes. Hearts can be backed at 8/1, while the draw is 4/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Celtic can become the first club in senior football history anywhere in the world to claim a ‘treble-treble’, with Hearts all that stand between them and this remarkable achievement.

If they get over the line, Neil Lennon will be the man to take them there, though the Northern Irishman’s future is uncertain given that he is only in post on a caretaker capacity, having taken over when Brendan Rodgers unexpectedly left for Leicester in February.

While Lennon has proved a steady hand at Parkhead, performances have not been of the thrilling standard that are expected, leading to criticism that Scott Sinclair believes is unjust.

“At times it is hard for Lenny because everyone is comparing him to Brendan. That’s very unfair of people to do that,” he told the Daily Mail. “He has come in with his own ways and he is a totally different manager to Brendan.

"He’s done a great job, he’s got us to another cup final and eight in a row.

“They are their own men and have different styles of playing.”

Celtic ran out Scottish Premiership champions by a nine-point margin over Rangers, though their success was tempered by a 2-0 defeat to their rivals in the Glasgow derby a fortnight ago. They responded by beating Hearts 2-1 at home last weekend in a cup final dress rehearsal, with Mikey Johnston getting both the goals.

Hearts, who shook their starting XI up in that fixture to keep their key men fresh for Hampden, are aiming to write history for their own club at the national stadium.

“We've got a big occasion in us, I'm certain of that,” manager Craig Levein said. “I'm not thinking about Celtic getting their treble treble, I'm thinking about our players becoming heroes and legends.”

The Edinburgh side finished the season in poor form but their boss sees that as a positive.

Article continues below

“That actually gives me hope in this situation because I don't feel our run of form has any bearing whatsoever on how we will do on Saturday,” he said.

“It gives me great hope that, as we've beaten Celtic already, we can do it again. We stopped Celtic's long run of unbeaten matches [last season], there's something in there to help us stop them winning the trophy this weekend.”

This will be the third time these sides have met in the Scottish Cup final, with Hearts holding a 2-1 advantage in that regard, though the last time they met was in 1956.