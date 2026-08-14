Heartbreaking tribute to Mats Seuntjens in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie

Emotion gripped the Rat Verlegh Stadion on Friday evening. NAC Breda lost 0-2 to VVV-Venlo in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, but the lasting images were the moving remembrance of Bob Maaskant and the heart-rending tribute to Mats Seuntjens and his girlfriend Elba. Elsewhere, Jean-Paul N'Djoli again stole the show for Heracles Almelo. The marquee signing struck twice in the 3-2 win over FC Den Bosch and, with four goals after two rounds, stands alone as the Keuken Kampioen Divisie's top scorer.

NAC Breda - VVV Venlo 0-2

Before NAC's first home match at the Rat Verlegh Stadion, the late former coach Bob Maaskant was honoured with an impressive minute's silence.

Edhy Zuliani struck as early as the fourth minute, cutting inside from the flank and curling an unstoppable effort into the far corner. Shortly after half-time, the VVV midfielder scored again. Lars de Blok broke through on the left and picked out Zuliani for a simple close-range 0-2.

Afterwards, the NAC crowd paid a heart-rending tribute to Mats Seuntjens and his girlfriend Elba, who recently lost their newborn daughter. Supporters serenaded the couple lovingly for several minutes and held up a banner reading: "Heaven has one more little star."

Heracles Almelo - FC Den Bosch 3-2

FC Den Bosch started well, but Heracles gradually took control and Jean-Paul N'Djoli tapped in for 1-0 just before half-time. Goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel kept his side in it for a long spell with several fine saves and help from the crossbar. After the break, Sebastian Karlsson Grach levelled in the 62nd minute from a pass by substitute Sheddy Barglan.

N'Djoli put Heracles back in front 12 minutes later, heading home a cross that had taken a slight deflection. Karlsson Grach looked to have rescued a point for FC Den Bosch with the 2-2 late on, but Heracles hit back barely a minute later. In the 89th minute, Tristan van Gilst pounced on an unfortunate Den Bosch situation and sealed a 3-2 win for the Almelo side.





RKC Waalwijk - FC Dordrecht 2-2

FC Dordrecht went ahead early through Dario Sits, before Keyan Varela levelled shortly after half-time with a shot that goalkeeper Calvin Raatsie let slip through his hands. Nicolás Rossi restored the visitors' lead in the 73rd minute, his effort taking a deflection off substitute Sven van der Plas. RKC then pushed for a late surge, but for a long time never looked like finding an equaliser. In the first minute of stoppage time, debutant Haye van Gemert still lashed in the 2-2.













FC Eindhoven - MVV Maastricht 2-3

FC Eindhoven went in front after a quarter of an hour through an own goal by Milan Hofland. Stan van Dessel equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time. Shortly after the break, Mika de Jonge turned in a cross from Guus Beaumont for 2-1. MVV looked set for defeat, but turned the game completely around with goals in the 90th minute and the 90+3rd minute. Olivier Dumont and Jaël Pawirodihardjo got the goals for the Limburg side: 2-3.

Almere City FC - Jong PSV 3-1

Almere City could hardly have made a better start against PSV's youngsters. After two minutes, the Flevoland side were already ahead through Byron Burgering. Jong PSV goalkeeper Khadim Ngom did not cover himself in glory at that moment.

Yet the 1-0 did not last long, as Fabio Kluit quickly brought the Eindhoven side level again: 1-1. The youngsters had more of the ball and created the better chances, but Almere City regained the lead. This time Burgering turned provider and Emmanuel Poku applied the finish: 2-1. In stoppage time, Ferdy Druijf ended a tense finale with a precise header: 3-1.

Roda JC Kerkrade - Helmond Sport 2-1

Roda JC's win over Helmond Sport was their first victory of the new season. It had not looked that way after half an hour, when the visitors went ahead at Parkstad Limburg Stadion through an own goal by Koen Jansen: 0-1.

Five minutes later, the home side were level. Mitchel Paulissen swung in a corner and Marco Tol headed home: 1-1. Early in the second half, Lucas Beerten settled the final score. He turned in a corner at the far post: 2-1.