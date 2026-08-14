The Rat Verlegh Stadion was full of emotion on Friday night. NAC Breda lost 0-2 to VVV-Venlo in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, but the evening will be remembered most for the moving tribute to Bob Maaskant and the heartfelt show of support for Mats Seuntjens and his girlfriend Elba. Elsewhere, Jean-Paul N'Djoli starred again for Heracles Almelo. The marquee signing struck twice in a 3-2 win over FC Den Bosch and, with four goals after two rounds, he is the outright top scorer in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

NAC Breda - VVV Venlo 0-2

NAC paid tribute to the late former coach Bob Maaskant before their first home game at the Rat Verlegh Stadion, with an impressive minute's silence.

Edhy Zuliani put VVV ahead as early as the fourth minute, cutting in from the flank and drilling an unstoppable shot into the far corner. Soon after half-time, the VVV midfielder struck again. Lars de Blok broke down the left and picked out Zuliani with a cross for a simple close-range 0-2.

After the match, the NAC crowd delivered a heartwarming tribute to Mats Seuntjens and his girlfriend Elba, who recently lost their newborn daughter. Supporters sang to the couple for several minutes and held up a banner reading: "Heaven has gained another little star."

Heracles Almelo - FC Den Bosch 3-2

FC Den Bosch started well, but Heracles gradually took control and saw Jean-Paul N'Djoli tap in for 1-0 just before half-time. Goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel kept his side in it for a long spell with several fine saves and help from the crossbar. After the break, Sebastian Karlsson Grach levelled in the 62nd minute from a pass by substitute Sheddy Barglan.

N'Djoli put Heracles back in front 12 minutes later, heading in a cross that had taken a slight deflection. Karlsson Grach looked to have earned FC Den Bosch a point late on with the 2-2, but Heracles hit back barely a minute later. In the 89th minute, Tristan van Gilst capitalised on an unfortunate situation for Den Bosch and sealed a 3-2 win for the Almelo side.





RKC Waalwijk - FC Dordrecht 2-2

FC Dordrecht went ahead early through Dario Sits, before Keyan Varela made it 1-1 soon after half-time with a shot that goalkeeper Calvin Raatsie let slip through his hands. Nicolás Rossi restored Dordrecht's lead in the 73rd minute, his effort taking a deflection off substitute Sven van der Plas. RKC then pushed late on, but for a long time an equaliser never looked likely. In the first minute of stoppage time, debutant Haye van Gemert still fired home for 2-2.

FC Eindhoven - MVV Maastricht 2-3

FC Eindhoven took the lead after a quarter of an hour thanks to a Milan Hofland own goal. Stan van Dessel equalised from the spot just before half-time. Soon after the break, Mika de Jonge tapped in a Guus Beaumont cross for 2-1. MVV looked beaten, but turned the game around completely with goals in the 90th minute and the 90+3rd minute. Olivier Dumont and Jaël Pawirodihardjo got the goals for the Limburg side: 2-3.

Almere City FC - Jong PSV 3-1

Almere City made a flying start against PSV's reserves. After two minutes, the Flevoland side were already ahead through Byron Burgering, with Jong PSV goalkeeper Khadim Ngom not free of blame.

That lead did not last long, though, because the Eindhoven side were soon level through Fabio Kluit: 1-1. The reserves saw more of the ball and created most of the chances, but Almere City regained the lead. This time Burgering supplied the cross and Emmanuel Poku applied the finish: 2-1. In stoppage time, Ferdy Druijf ended a tense finale with a headed goal: 3-1.

Roda JC Kerkrade - Helmond Sport 2-1

Roda JC claimed their first win of the new season against Helmond Sport. It did not look like going that way after half an hour, when the visitors took the lead at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion through a Koen Jansen own goal: 0-1.

Five minutes later, the home side were level. Mitchel Paulissen swung in a corner and Marco Tol headed in: 1-1. Early in the second half, Lucas Beerten scored what proved to be the winner. He tapped in at the far post from another corner: 2-1.







