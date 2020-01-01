Heads set to roll at Mamelodi Sundowns over Langerman debacle

The Brazilians owner has apologised for incident and hinted at possible dismissal of officials involved in the bungling

president Patrice Motsepe has described the listing of defender suspended Tebogo Langerman on the team sheet of the Nedbank Cup final as “grossly negligent and reckless behaviour” while promising to institute disciplinary proceedings against those involved in the saga.

Langerman was suspended for the match and was nearly introduced as a substitute, leading to losing finalists then Bloemfontein complaining to the in a matter which threatened to have the Brazilians stripped of their Nedbank title.

Celtic’s case was, however, thrown out on a technicality of them having lodged their complaint late contrary the National Soccer League handbook which states that a protest should be filed 30 minutes before kickoff.

Motsepe personally took responsibility of the incident as he offered an apology.

“I would like to apologise to all the supporters and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family, as well as the organisations that are involved in football and all the people who love and follow football in and on the rest of the African continent for Tebogo Langerman being listed as a substitute during the recent Nedbank Cup final contrary to the rules of the PSL and Safa,” said Motsepe in a statement.

“In my capacity as president of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ I am responsible and accountable for everything that happens at Mamelodi Sundowns; whether I knew or did not know or was not aware or involved in the matter.”

The Sundowns president identified the team management and technical team as having erred by including Langerman in the matchday squad.

Stern sanctions have been promised to the guilty party, with the possibility of dismissal.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that the management and technical team were grossly negligent and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Motsepe said.

“A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action‚ including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify‚ will be implemented.

“We are a caring‚ loving and forgiving organisation but we also have a duty to protect the reputation‚ integrity and good name of Mamelodi Sundowns. We have to make sure that this kind of grossly negligent and reckless behaviour does not happen again.”