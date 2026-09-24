Xavi Hernández looked back with satisfaction on his debut as head coach of the Netherlands national team, he said afterwards in conversation with Jeroen Stekelenburg of NOS. The Netherlands pushed Germany back, especially in the second half, and their equaliser was the least they deserved.

"In the first half we were nervous, the second half was how we wanted to play," Xavi begins. "We showed character, ambition, intensity... We took the initiative. Of course this is only the beginning, but there are many things from the second half that I am very satisfied with."

A sublime assist from Ruben van Bommel and a goal from Cody Gakpo ensured the Netherlands did not leave empty-handed. Virgil van Dijk had already said it gives a huge boost to confidence, and Xavi agrees.

"I really take a good feeling from that. We deserved more in the end. But we created chances, applied pressure. Unfortunately we lost some duels, but we were superior in the second half."

He then briefly turned to the Netherlands midfield and picked out Joey Veerman as the standout player. "In the first half Tijjani (Reijnders, ed.) was the free man. In the second half it was mainly Joey (Veerman, ed.) who played very well."

"I like stylists who do not lose the ball quickly, who understand the game," the head coach continues. Veerman seems to fit that profile perfectly. "But I am also very fond of Quinten (Timber, ed.), he wins duels. It is a very different profile. So I am very satisfied," Xavi concludes.