The relationship between Wydad and their star Hakim Ziyech has hit a dead end. The player has publicly attacked the Moroccan club's president and accused him of lying, all sparked by Ziyech's absence from the Agadir camp.

Ziyech hit back at a post on one of the Wydad pages on Instagram after it flagged his exclusion from the squad for a closed camp in Agadir. The post claimed the player had asked Wydad's technical director Paulo Sergio the reason for his omission, only to be told the decision was administrative.

According to the Moroccan website Radio Mars, Ziyech responded by saying: "Go and ask your president why he refused to allow me to play the match (the friendly against Nahdat Zemamra) and not to go to Agadir. Maybe he will lie about it as always."

That scathing reply set the fans wondering about Ziyech's future, with his relationship with the management now looking distinctly complicated.

Wydad's management, led by Brahim El Asri, had tried to negotiate a pay cut with the player. Ziyech refused, rejecting every attempt and financial proposal and standing his ground.

He joined Wydad in October 2025 on a two-year contract, during the tenure of former president Hicham Ait Menna.

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