It was not quite as late as last time, but Hector Fort will still have felt some relief. Only last year, he had to wait until a few hours before the summer transfer window shut before his loan move to Elche went through. Real Sociedad moved a little quicker this time, sealing the 8.5 million euro deal for the right-back threedays before the deadline.

That brings Fort's 13-year spell at Barcelona to an end, a journey that started when he was only seven. The Catalans had already told him to stay away from team training so as not to put a move at risk. That cannot have been easy for Fort, who is reportedly leaving Barca with a heavy heart.

Still, the sporting outlook under coach Hansi Flick had simply disappeared. He had recently spoken in support of Fort again, who had also been on Borussia Dortmund's radar for a long time. BVB have now missed out to Sociedad. "Hector is a talented player. He is very quick and also has great technical quality. I believe the past season at Elche was very valuable for him," said Flick.

IMAGO

Hector Fort: last 90-minute match more than 15 months ago

Fort's time at Barcelona was mixed, much like that of so many La Masia talents. In the 2023/24 season, he made his professional debut in December under then coach Xavi Hernandez. It was the same campaign in which his academy team-mates Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez also first broke into the senior side.

Born in the Les Corts district of the city, Fort made ten appearances at that point. He started six times. When Flick took over the following season, his number of appearances doubled. Fort established himself as a solid backup, averaging 32 minutes per match and making the starting XI five times. It was also in that period that he last completed a full match. That came in a 2-1 away win against Valladolid on 3 May 2025.

So Sociedad are signing a player without much recent rhythm. He played 638 minutes for Barca in 2024/25, and 623 the previous year for Elche.

IMAGO

How did Hector Fort's start at Elche go?

You have to look beyond the bare numbers to judge Fort's loan spell on Spain's east coast. The Spain U20 international made anything but an ideal start after arriving on deadline day. Three matches in, a muscle injury struck and forced him to watch from the sidelines for six weeks.

Once Barca used his departure to register Roony Bardghji in La Liga, Fort returned exceptionally strongly. By winter, he had already shown more than enough of his quality as a right wing-back in front of a back three.

December brought his best spell. A goal in the 117th minute sent Elche into the last 32 of the Copa del Rey, then four days later he set up two more in a 3-0 win against Girona. When Fort left the pitch after that game, fans at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero gave him a standing ovation. "We have managed to tease a very high level of performance out of him. We are very satisfied because he is playing exceptionally well," coach Eder Sarabia said afterwards in praise.

Getty Images

Hector Fort: four months out after injury during goal celebration

Then came the biggest blow in Elche's final match of 2025. After six minutes, he had scored a stunning opener to put his side 1-0 up against Rayo Vallecano after an outstanding solo run. During the celebration, Fort collided with opponent Nobel Mendy, hit the ground and, in cruel fashion, dislocated his left shoulder.

Barcelona's medical staff operated on him two days before New Year's Eve, and he did not make his comeback until four months later. Fort missed 15 matches, and relegation-threatened Elche won only two of them.

Ahead of his return to the starting XI at the end of April, he looked back on the most serious injury of his career so far and called it a "cold shower". "They were long months. In the end, things happen when you least expect them or when you are just feeling in top form. I had to accept the situation as quickly as possible," said Fort.

Getty Images

How often did Hector Fort play for Elche?

By the end, Elche just about stayed up. Fort played 17 matches for the club and averaged 36 minutes per appearance. Five goal involvements from only eight starts is certainly respectable.

For BVB, a move for Fort would have filled the right-back gap that remains after Yan Couto's loan departure to Como 1907. Missing out is therefore a setback for Dortmund, who in view of the serious injury to new signing Giannis Konstantelias will probably have to keep pushing in the market until the deadline.

Fort would have arrived in Germany as a clear challenger and would have needed time to adapt to the level and the high tempo. That step should now be easier in his home country.

Getty Images

Hector Fort: these are his strengths and weaknesses

La Real are not getting one standout weapon above all else. Fort is far from the finished product, but he has the technical and physical base to become a complete right-back. He can also operate on the left.

Under Sarabia in a possession-based system, Fort did not play only as a classic full-back holding the width. He regularly drifted into the half-space instead. Thanks to his first-class La Masia education, he offers high technical quality, controls the ball well, links play securely and reads the game intelligently.

Defensively, he does not trail far behind his attacking game, but that is still where he has the most room to grow. In direct duels especially, he must become more aggressive and hold his ground even against players who are quicker than him. As for the accuracy of his crossing, he might have learned a little more in Dortmund from last year's assist king Julian Ryerson.

Getty Images

Hector Fort: will BVB still regret it?

By signing the Spaniard, Sociedad fill an important gap in the squad with an exciting profile, while they continue to go without former Bayern player Alvaro Odriozola for a long time because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Given their threefold workload, his tactical flexibility and fine technique should help. If he produces in a white-and-blue shirt the level he showed in flashes at Elche before his injury, BVB may yet regret missing out on Fort.

Hector Fort: his professional career at a glance