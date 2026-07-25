Young Uruguayan striker Mario Bruno Bentancor died on Wednesday at the age of 22, after suffering a sudden cardiac and respiratory arrest. His death has plunged Uruguayan football into grief.

Deportivo Italiano, the striker's last club in the Uruguayan amateur league, confirmed the news in an official statement: "Bola, your memory will live on in every goal celebration, every embrace, and in the hearts of all the sons of this club, your club, Deportivo Italiano. Rest in peace."

A graduate of the youth academy at Peñarol, Bentancor had travelled to Buenos Aires days before his death for a trial with top-flight Argentine side Deportivo Riestra. The club ultimately decided against signing him.

Controversy during the trial period

His spell at Riestra brought no shortage of controversy. Bentancor made headlines after being accused of stealing clothing belonging to several of the club's players during the trial, before leaving Argentina without a contract and returning home.

Bentancor's sudden death adds to a grim list of tragedies football has witnessed. Sudden cardiac arrests among young players raise growing questions about the need to tighten medical examinations and health monitoring at all levels.