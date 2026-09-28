"He was reduced to the role of a spectator": a rare occurrence for Cristiano Ronaldo in 18 years

Portugal edged Norway 2-1 on Sunday evening in the UEFA Nations League, and the win came with a rare twist: Cristiano Ronaldo watched the entire game from the substitutes' bench despite being named in the squad.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" report that this is the first time since 15 June 2008 that Portugal have won an official match without Ronaldo on the pitch. The record holder for his country's international appearances and goals, with 234 caps and 146 goals, stayed rooted to the bench as coach Jorge Jesus left him out against Norway.

Ronaldo had missed an official Portugal fixture before, on 21 June 2006, when the national team beat Mexico 2-1 in the World Cup group stage. Prior to the Norway game, his last non-appearance in an official match came against Switzerland, a 2-0 defeat for Portugal in the UEFA European Championship group stage in 2008.

His most recent absence from the national team shirt came against Croatia on 8 June 2024, a 2-1 defeat. That one was a friendly, though. It leaves the Norway match a genuine oddity in the captain's official record.