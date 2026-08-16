"He was let go": Rodri arrived and the Barcelona player paid the price for the deal!

Barcelona have sorted out the future of young midfielder Toni Fernández, striking a deal with Portugal's Sporting Braga for the 19-year-old as part of the Catalan club's efforts to reshape their squad before the new season.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona agreed a 10 million euro fee with Sporting Braga, plus add-ons. The move ends Fernández's time at the club after a spell that took him into the first team before his appearances dried up.

Last season had started with Fernández in the reserves. He then earned his chance under Hansi Flick, but never managed to force his way into the German coach's plans, particularly through the current pre-season.

Just 28 minutes came his way during preparations for the new campaign, all of them in Barcelona's clash with Udinese at the Udine triangular tournament, a game the Catalans lost by a single unanswered goal. With official competition approaching, his future was suddenly up for debate.

Fernández made his first-team debut back in February of last year, playing 6 minutes against Real Mallorca at the Camp Nou in a 3-0 win.

One more outing followed at the end of the season. He came off the bench for 3 minutes against Alavés in the thirty-sixth round of La Liga, a match Barcelona lost by a single goal after the title had already been wrapped up.

Braga offers Fernández a familiar Spanish feel. The Portuguese club are managed by Spanish coach Carlos Vicens and boast 5 Spanish players: Víctor Gómez, Sergi Barça, Gabri, Fran Navarro and former Barcelona striker Pau Víctor.