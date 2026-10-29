The Saudi Pro League has handed Cristiano Ronaldo a welcome surprise ahead of Al-Nassr's eagerly awaited clash with Al-Khaleej.

Al-Nassr host Al-Khaleej today, Thursday, at Al-Awwal Park stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Saudi Pro League fixtures.

Just hours before kick-off, Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel confirmed the Saudi league association had settled its final stance on Al-Nassr's second goal against Al-Fayha.

Al-Nassr had beaten Al-Fayha 3-1 last Friday at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City stadium, in the eleventh round of the Saudi Pro League.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALK

Ronaldo shone that day. He scored Al-Nassr's second goal in the 49th minute, heading home a free-kick cross delivered by his compatriot Joao Felix.

Controversy soon followed. Some social media users argued the goal should be chalked down as an own goal by Al-Fayha defender Andre Jyroto rather than credited to the Portuguese star.

According to Al-Muraisel, the compliance committee of the Saudi league association has now credited the goal to Ronaldo, having taken every official step to verify he was the scorer, including corresponding with the referee from the Al-Nassr and Al-Fayha match.

The Saudi journalist added that Ronaldo was personally informed of the decision, and that he now sits on 982 goals.

That tally matters enormously to Al-Nassr's captain. Goal number 982 leaves him just 18 away from becoming the first player in football history to reach the 1,000-goal mark.