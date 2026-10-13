Dani Carvajal is swapping the Santiago Bernabeu for the Coliseum. The former Real Madrid captain, one of the club's standout performers of the past decade, has agreed to join Getafe, keeping him in the Spanish capital for the next chapter of his career. Jose Bordalas pushed for the deal, wanting the experience of one of European football's most decorated players in his squad.

Born in Leganes, the 34-year-old defender had been a free agent since 30 June, when his Real Madrid spell came to an end. Getafe then stepped in with the chance to take on something altogether different.

Bordalas wants a player who knows what competition demands. Carvajal spent years at the Spanish giants playing under the pressure of big occasions and chasing trophies.

Strengthening the right flank is the priority, and Carvajal will compete with Kiko Femenia for the right-back berth. He could also be used elsewhere, depending on the system the coaching staff settle on.

If Bordalas goes with a back three, Carvajal could slot in on the right of the defensive line. That would free Andres Garcia to push further forward, giving the coach another tactical option.

The money tells its own story. Reports suggest Carvajal has accepted a salary cut of up to 90 per cent on his previous net earnings at Real Madrid, which sat at around 10 million euros a year.

At Getafe he is expected to pick up close to one million euros. That gulf says plenty about the phase the defender is entering: a desire to keep playing, to stay close to home, and to join a project where he can still make a difference on the pitch.

Bordalas's pitch did the trick. Rather than walk away from the game, Carvajal has found somewhere to keep competing, and somewhere he can pass on what he knows to younger teammates. The resources are a world away from those he enjoyed at Real Madrid, but the ambition at Getafe is real.